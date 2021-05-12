Gov. Ige proclaims May 12 as ‘Rainbow Warrior Day’ in honor of UH men’s volleyball team

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige held a proclamation ceremony for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The Rainbow Warriors won the 2021 national championship on May 8 with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 sweep over BYU — it’s the first NCAA title in program history.

Regular season games did not allow fans to watch from inside the Stan Sheriff Center due to the pandemic, but the NCAA tournament allowed a limited number of fans to attend in person.

Die-hard fans flew to Ohio to watch the ‘Bows win the championship game, while hundreds of others participated in a drive-by celebration at the UH-Manoa campus to welcome and congratulate the team.

#HawaiiMVB was welcomed home by hundreds of cars filled with rowdy fans. Horns, cheers, and the refreshing sound of #GoBows band filled lower campus. Even with little sleep @HawaiiMensVB was more than happy to see the fans in person for the 1st time 🤙🏽 #NattyChamps pic.twitter.com/atEJjXFjOJ — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) May 10, 2021

For the 2021 Hawaii national title team, it was the first and last opportunity to interact with fans on campus, albeit in a socially distanced manner. Cars would honk by, while players would wave and thank fans for their support.

In honor of the victory, Gov. Ige proclaimed May 12 as “Rainbow Warrior Day.”

More appearances for the team are anticipated in the coming week.