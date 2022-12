The 2022 Girls’ ‘Iolani Classic tipped off on Thursday with 8 teams competing for the crown, five from Hawai’i with three from the mainland:

‘Iolani School

Konaweana HS

Damien Memorial

Campbell HS

Moanalua HS

Incarnate Ward Academy (St. Louis, Missouri)

South Medford HS (Medford, Oregon)

Carondelet HS (Concord, CA)

The semifinals and finals will be televised on Spectrum OC-16 on Friday and Saturday respectively.