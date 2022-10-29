HONOLULU – Four Hawai‘i women’s soccer players received postseason recognition from The Big West Saturday, led by Eliza Ammendolia who earned first-team all-conference honors.

Ammedolia earned All-Big West recognition for the third time in her career, while earning first-team all-league honors for the second time after receiving the honor as a freshman. Jacey Jicha was named second-team All-Big West while Amber Gilbert earned all-freshman honors and Krista Peterson received all-conference honorable mention recognition.

It’s the sixth straight year that the Rainbow Wahine have had multiple players make either first or second-team all-conference, while Ammendolia is the 11th first-team honoree for UH since joining The Big West. Additionally, Gilbert is the 10th different Rainbow Wahine to earn Big West All-Freshman recognition while Jicha is the fourth UH defender to make first or second-team all-conference.

Eliza Ammendolia – First-Team All-Big West

· Three-time All-Big West selection (First Team – 2019, 2022; Second Team – 2021).

· Finished with two goals and an assist while playing in all 15 matches with 13 starts.

· Third on the team in both shots (28) and shots on goal (14).

· Has six goals and seven assists in her career with 74 shot attempts.

Jacey Jicha – Second-Team All-Big West

· Second on the team with 1,218 minutes played.

· Anchored a Rainbow Wahine back line that recorded four shutouts and gave up just 21 goals all year.

· Played all 90 minutes in eight of the last nine matches, missing just two minutes in the season finale at UC Irvine.

· Appeared in all 15 matches, making 14 starts – the most of any UH defender this year.

Amber Gilbert – Big West All-Freshman Team

· Tied for second among freshmen in the conference in both goals (4) and points (10).

· One of two freshmen to win Big West Freshman of the Week twice this year, earning the honor on Sept. 12 and 26.

· Scored a pair of game-winning goals, the first against Seattle U on Aug. 25 and the second against UC Riverside on Oct. 20.

· One of two players on the team to start all 15 matches.

Krista Peterson – Honorable Mention All-Big West

· Led the team and finished tied for sixth in the conference in both goals (5) and points (14).

· Ended the regular season tied for the lead in The Big West with three game-winning goals.

· Registered a point in eight of her 14 matches played.

· Also second on the team in shots (29) and shots on goal (15).