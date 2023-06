Former University of Hawai’i quarterback and Leilehua alumnus, Dr. Alex Kaloi, passed away at the age of 67.

Kaloi played for UH for three years from 1974-76 where he amassed 17 touchdowns in 24 games.

Before playing for the home team, Kaloi was a Mules star on on the gridiron and basketball court. He was the point guard on Leilehua’s 1973 state championship team.

After he was done playing, Kaloi became a dentist, running a practice in Waianae for the last four decades.