Former UH hoopster Phil Handy headed to fifth straight NBA Finals, first in Toronto

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Phil Handy in 1995 on senior night for the Rainbow Warriors // KHON2

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Phil Handy in 1995 on senior night for the Rainbow Warriors // KHON2

Just two years after being promoted to general manager of the Toronto Raptors, 34-year old Kailua native and Iolani graduate Bobby Webster has earned his way into Canadian basketball history as the architect of the franchises first ever Eastern Conference championship.

Toronto punched their ticket to the NBA Finals this past Saturday with a game six win over Milwaukee, advancing to face the three time defending world champion Golden State Warriors starting on Thursday, where Webster won't be the only Raptor with Hawaii ties.

Former University of Hawaii swingman Phil Handy is in his first season as an assistant coach with Toronto, but will take part in his fifth consecutive NBA Finals. Handy, went 1-3 against the Warriors as director of player development with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Phil Handy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Phil Handy

Quite the journey for the Bay Area native who celebrated his senior dunk as a Rainbow Warrior 24 years ago.

"It's unbelievable. Sometimes I don't even know if I can put it into words," Handy told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. "I think this journey for me individually has been an amazing ride and so after going through what I went through in Cleveland, four years-five years there and making it to the Finals with LeBron and Kyrie and that group, to be able to come here in Toronto and in my first year with a new coaching staff and couple of new players and to be able to help elevate this organization to that level is just a tremendous blessing to me and to be a part of it."

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Phil Handy in 1994

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Phil Handy in 1994

Having faced the Warriors in four straight NBA Finals, but having lost the last three. Handy knows very well what to expect from Golden State but doesn't view his team as the overwhelming underdog.

"It's going to take an all out effort from everybody. I mean, they're a beatable team. To me they're not like a giant slayer. I'm not afraid of those dudes. I've seen them the last four years. I think a couple of years we had opportunities to beat them and it kind of slipped away but I just think the focus has to be there for 48 minutes every game," said Handy.

"I think we have the makeup. I think we have the right team that can definitely compete and give ourselves an opportunity and a chance to win."

Handy admits that two decades after leaving Hawaii, the unique circumstance of having a GM from the islands and a celebrated super-fan like UFC champion Max Holloway who has visited Handy at games over the last year and at the team's practice facility, brings a little bit of the islands back to him in Toronto.

"Man, being connected with Bobby has been a great thing and before I got here I didn't know Bobby, but he told me a story about how he used to watch me play when I was at UH and it made me laugh but just reconnecting with Bobby and just having that whole idea of a Hawaii connection here man, it's pretty phenomenal," said Handy.

The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors will open the best of seven NBA Finals on Thursday in Toronto. Game one is scheduled for 3:00pm HST on ABC.