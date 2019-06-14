Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis aims to inspire in Hawaii with basketball camp

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Baron Davis

More than 100 youth from across the state of Hawaiʻi hit the court with two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis in partnership with the Liliʻuokalani Trust.

The Baron Davis youth basketball camp, for boys and girls ages 8 to 14, is being held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena from Tuesday, June 11, through Saturday, June 15.

Camp activities will provide opportunities for youth to learn basketball fundamentals, participate in basketball drills, build upon a Native Hawaiian cultural foundation, and enhance 21st century leadership skills.

"At this time in my life, nothing gives me greater joy than seeing the joy of these kids," said Davis. "These kids share the same passion for basketball that I hold and it brings fulfillment. For me, it's all about at this time in my life choosing things that have more purpose to it and being able to have impact. So this is a very special week for me."

Over his 13-year career, Baron Davis played for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Charlotte Hornets.

Ten coaches with varied experiences from the NBA and college-level sports have committed their week to inspiring LT's kamaliʻi. Among the coaches are NBA players Matt Barnes and Jelani McCoy.

Davis, who spends much of the year in Hawaii has a long relationship with the 0th state starting with his time with the Golden State Warriors, as the franchise held multiple training camps on O'ahu in the mid-2000's.

"This has always been for me a place of refuge, a place to get away after the season, a place to get away before the season. I have some friends and family here, the community and the Hawaiian people, we're so similar, and they're so accepting. That's what motivated to move here to start doing this for the children of Hawaii," said Davis.

Coming to Hawaii was important for Davis who aims to inspire islanders to chase their dreams in the way that Toronto Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster has, as the Iolani graduate and Enchanted Lake, Kailua native is the youngest GM in the NBA and reached the NBA Finals in just his second full-season in the position.

"We need to have more and that was for me, the reason why I wanted to start with the youth. Because, when you think about it these kids are ten years old, ten to fifteen years old and ten years from now, if we can get them now then we can start planting those seeds to they can be GM's, they can be coaches, assistant coaches, and even players," Davis told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The Baron Davis Basketball Camp is supported by UWish which celebrates diversity and upholds the spirit of goodwill and community.

About Lili'uokalani Trust

Liliʻuokalani Trust was established in 1909 by Hawaiʻi's last ruling monarch, the beloved Queen Liliʻuokalani. Her Deed of Trust directs that the Queen's assets be utilized to serve and provide for orphan and destitute Hawaiian children, in perpetuity. With its vision of "e nā kamalei lupalupa, thriving Hawaiian children," LT believes that every child has the inner strength and self determination to discover their path to a thriving life, and strives to transform lives.