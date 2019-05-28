Former Kapolei standout Leonard Lee returns home to play for the 'Bows

Two months away from the University of Hawaii football team opening training camp, many are anticipating the growing fraternity of the 'Bounce Back Bows' where a handful of former All-State standouts will don the Green-H and tapa-trim after transferring from FBS programs.

Alema Kapoi from Navy, Michael Eletise of Arizona, and Parker Higgins from Arizona State are just a few of the local boys returning to play for the home-team in year four of the Nick Rolovich era.

On Monday though, KHON2 Sports learned of another prolific prepster who took the junior-college route back home.

Kapolei graduate, Leonard Lee, who was a Cover2 Award finalist as a senior in 2016 after recording a mind-boggling 11 interceptions in thirteen games will now aim to earn his way in Manoa after two seasons at Pima College in Arizona.

Lee, is looking to join the Warriors in the fall and claim a spot that he has dreamed of taking since he was a child.

"It means everything. I say it all the time that I'm happy and I'm excited to come back home and those are really just understatements in my opinion. I always wanted to play here, out of high school I wanted to stay home and play football at Hawaii but things don't always work out as planned, so I had to go to the mainland and grow," Lee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

"I'm glad that I did it though. I matured and I grew as a man on and off of the field which is huge for me. Everything just feels right now. I feel like this is where I'm supposed to be. This is who I am and I'm supposed to be here at this point and time of my life, so I'm looking forward to it."

Lee will walk-on with the Warriors motivated by his future teammates. Damien graduate Kana'i Picanco and Moanalua's Jason-Matthew Sharsh both went to junior college before returning to play at UH. Both enter the 2019 season as excpected key contributors for the upcoming season.

"Those guys, they might not know it now, but they're paving the way for guys like us who go to JuCo, kind of grow and come back and then now they're here making a difference. You don't always have to go to a big school and you can be right at home and be successful and be loved," said Lee.

As a sophomore at Pima, Lee had three interceptions in nine games.

He will have three years to play two seasons with the Warriors. He anticipates taking part in summer school in June with a target of being ready to hit the field in Training Camp in late July.