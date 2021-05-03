Five Rainbow Warriors volleyball players named to All-America teams

University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team led the way with five players named to the NVA/AVCA All-America teams, including first-teamers Patrick Gasman , Rado Parapunov , and Gage Worsley .



Outside hitter Colton Cowell was named to the second team while setter Jakob Thelle was honorable mention.



Parapunov and Worsley became the program’s third and fourth players to earn three first-team awards joining Costas Theocharidis (2000-03) – the program’s only four-time, first-team honoree – and Stijn van Tilburg (2017-19).



Gasman and Parapunov also each received their fourth mention on the All-America teams. Gasman, a senior from Clovis, Calif., was honorable mention in 2018 and earned second team honors in 2019 and 2020. Parapunov, a senior from Sofia, Bulgaria, also received honorable mention honors in 2018 along with his three first-team selections.



Cowell, a senior from Makawao, Maui, was named to the second team for the second consecutive year while Thelle, a sophomore from Tonsberg, Norway, received All-America mention for the first time.



The Player of the Year award will be announced on Wednesday, May 5. Parapunov, the two-time Big West Player of the Year, is the frontrunner for the award, which has been won by a UH player only three times in program history.



The five honorees are tied for the most in a single-season in program history along with 2015, 2018, and 2019 teams while the three, first-team selections are tied for the second-most in program history.



Parapunov is among the nation’s leaders in kills per set (4.41 avg.) and points per set (5.24) while Gasman leads Division I-II in hitting percentage (.500) and is sixth in blocks per set (1.22). Worsley ranks 10th nationally in dig per set (2.32) and Thelle is fifth in assists per set (10.63).



The Warriors are the top-seed in this week’s NCAA Tournament, which is being held in Columbus, Ohio. UH will face the winner of UC Santa Barbara-Pepperdine in the semifinals on Thursday.