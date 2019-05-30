Five Rainbow Warriors earn All-Big West Conference honors

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maaki Yamazaki embraces with a teammate during 2019 Senior Day

University of Hawai'i baseball earned a number of accolades with the All-Big West announcement on Wednesday highlighted by Maaki Yamazaki repeating as a First Team selection and Scotty Scott earning Big West Freshman Field Player of the Year. Ethan Lopez and Dylan Thomas secured Second Team accolades, while Scott and Alex Baeza took home Honorable Mention recognition.



Yamazaki - a senior in 2019 - was voted First Team All-Big West for utility after starting 37 games at shortstop, six as the designated hitter and two at second base. Yamazaki, who was a First Team All-Big West shortstop a year ago, is the first Rainbow Warrior to earn First Team All-Conference in consecutive seasons since Kolten Wong secured First Team All-Western Athletic Conference honors in 2010 and 2011.



As a senior, the Tokyo, Japan native hit .308 with five doubles, two home runs, 24 RBIs and 27 runs scored. He was third on the team with 15 multi-hit games and was tied for second with six multi-RBI games. He finished his two-year career at UH with an overall batting average of .316.



Scott is the second UH player to earn a Big West honor since entering the league prior to the start of the 2013 season, joining 2017 Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year Dylan Thomas. The last time UH took home a Freshman of the Year award for a field player was 2009 when Kolten Wong won WAC Freshman of the Year.

