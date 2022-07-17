Logos from various teams are displayed during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

The 1st and 2nd rounds of the MLB draft were completed today in Los Angeles, California. No players with Hawai’i ties were picked in the 1st day of the three.

Here are five featured Hawai’i draft prospects could hear their name called over the final two days of the draft.

Aiva Arquette, SS (Saint Louis) Hyper athletic shortstop that has a chance to be to be a top collegiate player at his position Very good defender Committed to the University of Washington 2022 Hawai’i Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year

Beau Sylvester, C/OF ( Kamehameha-Kapalama) Strong arm and plus bat .355 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI w/ Warriors Committed to the University of Washington

Blaze Koali’i Pontes, P (University of Hawai’i // Kamehameha-Kapalama) Next level pitch in slider 5-1 W-L*, 70. IP*, 88 K*, 26 BB in 2022 (*Career best) 2022 1st Team All-Big West

Cade Halemanu, P (University of Hawai’i // Pearl City) High Velocity Fastball 4-5 W-L, 71 IP, 71 K, 41 BB in 2022 2021 2nd Team All-Best West Committed to University of Oregon through transfer portal

Wehiwa Aloy, INF (Baldwin) Big frame – 6’2 w/ good bat 4-4, 2B, 5 RBI in state semifinal game vs Kailua Committed to Sacramento State



There are several other players with Hawai’i ties that are draft eligible and could be selected in the final 18 rounds.

Day 2 MLB Draft coverage begins at 8 am HT and will be streamed at mlb.com