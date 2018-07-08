KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello is in Las Vegas for UFC International Fight Week and brings us this exclusive update.

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) - UFC President Dana White feels that Waianae's Max Holloway needs to move up in weight class to 155 pounds.

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello spoke with White in an exclusive interview following UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Center where the organization's president explained that he thinks Holloway's health issues that forced him off of the UFC 226 card are related to him getting down to 145 pounds.

"I think it's a weight cut issue, I think that his body is shutting down and saying no more of this, and I think he's probably going to have to go to 55," said White.

Holloway, who was removed from his title defense against Brian Ortega on Wednesday with his management team citing "concussion like symptoms" has missed three straight fights due to medical reasons.

This is Holloway's third withdrawal. In February, a leg injury forced him to pull out of his title defense against Frankie Edgar at UFC 222. Then in April, he was deemed medically unfit to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, after being tasked to cut his weight to 155 pounds on just six days notice.

"Listen, I'm no doctor but yeah, that's my opinion," added White.

"It’s a weird situation," White said in a press conference on Thursday. "I was just talking to Jeff Novitzky in the back, and there’s a couple of different — some people think it’s concussion-related, some people think it’s weight-cutting related. They haven’t really got down to the bottom of what it is, but according to him, he feels fine. But obviously he’s not fine. So we’re going to continue to try to figure out what’s wrong with Max Holloway. In the meantime, there’s no way this guy’s going to fight anytime soon."

When asked by DeMello on Saturday if he felt that Holloway fights before the end of the year, White said, "I hope so. I mean the kid needs to fight, not only to defend his title but financially and every other reason he needs to fight, so hopefully we can get this kid squared away, fixed, and back in there again."