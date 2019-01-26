Ewa Beach's Lowen Tynanes remains undefeated in his return to competition

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lowen Tynanes

Lowen Tynanes beat former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio Banario by TKO in the first round at ONE: 'Hero's Ascent' in the Phillipines early Saturday morning.

28 year old Tynanes remains undefeated with a 10-0 career record. Saturday's fight was his first in nearly three years due to injuries and canceled fights.

The fight was stopped at 4:46 of round one.

Tynanes advances to the semifinals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.