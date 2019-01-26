Ewa Beach's Lowen Tynanes remains undefeated in his return to competition
Lowen Tynanes beat former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio Banario by TKO in the first round at ONE: 'Hero's Ascent' in the Phillipines early Saturday morning.
28 year old Tynanes remains undefeated with a 10-0 career record. Saturday's fight was his first in nearly three years due to injuries and canceled fights.
The fight was stopped at 4:46 of round one.
Tynanes advances to the semifinals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.