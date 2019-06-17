‘Embracing the culture & having fun’, LA Rams DB Johnson hits the water in Waikiki

A weekend celebration of the island came to a fitting end for the Los Angeles Rams, as safety John Johnson III hit the water in Waikiki on Sunday.

The Maryland native who represented the NFC champions in multiple community events throughout the weekend, participated in a variety of Hawai’i activities, such as stand-up paddle boarding in Waikiki and an interactive culinary experience featuring local cuisine and craft cocktails utilizing seasonal ingredients from the Islands.

Johnson III, says the trip which also included interacting with youth football players at the LA Rams 7-on-7 Passing and Big Man Championships has been a memorable experience.

“It’s been awesome, so beautiful here, I wouldn’t want to be any other place. Just to come here, connect, build something and build a relationship with the people here, and just have fun. Being in the water, I don’t really go into the water too often in California , I probably should but I’m just soaking it all in, embracing the culture, and having fun,” said Johnson.

With a return trip for the Rams preseason game against the Cowboys on August 17 at Aloha Stadium, Johnson hopes that his paddleboarding run at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Sunday won’t be the last.

“I used to go to my friends house, and do a little paddle boarding. I couldn’t really stand up though. So that was new.I say I’m an athlete so you know what I’m saying. I can’t let a little paddle board dominate me. So I had to dominate it. I just had fun with it,” added Johnson.

Support for the Rams’ June visit was provided by the Hawaii Tourism Authority in partnership with Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA) and Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB). HLTA is working with the community to ensure the 300 students from the eight high schools statewide get the most from the weekend clinic and HVCB is working to ensure John Johnson III enjoys his downtime and experiences on the island.

The Rams-Cowboys preseason matchup on Saturday, August 17 will be the first NFL exhibition game played at Aloha Stadium on O’ahu since 1976. To further connect with fans in Hawai’i during the week leading up to the game, the Rams will bring its PLAY 60 Military Base Tour to the islands, host active service members and veterans to a team practice, visit schools, host youth football and cheer clinics, and attend community festivals.

The preseason home for the Rams will be KHON2 & KHII as all four preseason games will be shown in the islands.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – PRESEASON TV SCHEDULE:

August 10 vs. Raiders – 2pm HST – KHII

August 17 vs. Cowboys – 4pm HST – KHON2

August 24 vs. Broncos – 3pm HST – KHON2

August 29 vs. Texans – 2pm HST – KHON2

The LA Rams will also be the title sponsor for season seven of Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly.

Cover2 Powered by the Los Angeles Rams will begin in September and air every Thursday night at 9:30 pm on KHON2.