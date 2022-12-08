The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday the eight Finalists for the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry for their performance both on and off the field.

The finalists are DL VILIAMI FEHOKO (San Jose State University), DL SIAKI IKA (Baylor University), DL LAIATU LATU (UCLA), OL SATAOA LAUMEA (University of Utah), LB NOAH SEWELL (University of Oregon), QB TAULIA TAGOVAILOA (University of Maryland), DL J.T. TUIMOLOAU (Ohio State University), and DL TULI TUIPULOTU (University of Southern California).

The final eight were narrowed down from the previous 80 players selected to the Watch List by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inductees like Jack Thompson (Chairman), Olin Kreutz, Kevin Mawae, Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, and Chief National Reporter for NFL Network Steve Wyche.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award showcases the tremendous impact of our Polynesian student-athletes in college football,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. “We congratulate the Finalists on an incredible season and look forward to following their continued success.”

The winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 13, 2022 with the award being handed out at the 2023 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on January 21, 2023.