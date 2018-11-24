Drammeh and Stansberry score 14 each, UH men fall in semis of Wooden

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sheriff Drammeh

FULLERTON, Calif. – The University of Hawaii men's basketball was poised for an upset for a second straight night before falling victim to a second half run in a 64-54 loss to Seton Hall in the semifinals of the Wooden Classic.



The Pirates (2-2) shot 52 percent after the break and scored 12 unanswered points midway through the second half to break open a close game and advance to Sunday's tournament title game against Miami.



UH (4-2), meanwhile, will play for third place in the Wooden Legacy against former Western Athletic Conference nemesis Fresno State. That game will tip and 1 p.m. PT/11 a.m. HT on ESPNU.



Myles Powell, who exploded for 40 points in the opening round vs Grand Canyon scored a game high 19 points, including a pair of back-to-back three-pointers to seal the game for Seton Hall. UH was led by Sheriff Drammeh and Eddie Stansberry who each finished with 14 points.



The first half was a grind-it-out affair. No team led by more than five points and there were nine lead changes before the Pirates took a slim 25-23 lead into the locker room.



A Drammeh three-pointer put UH up 34-31 five minutes into the second half, but that's when Seton Hall responded with a decisive 12-0 to take the lead for good. UH closed to within three points, 47-44, on a Stansberry three-pointer with 6:30 left but an ensuing 8-0 run, gave Seton Hall a double-digit lead it would not relinquish.



UH shot 42 percent from the field and Seton Hall shot 43 percent. But a night after committing just eight turnovers in a win over Utah, the'Bows were flustered into 15 turnovers. The Pirates also out-scored UH 34-24 in the paint.