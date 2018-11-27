Despite recent injuries, UFC's Rachael Ostovich will fight Paige VanZant in January

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The fight is back on.

Despite recent injuries that landed her in the hospital, UFC fighter and Hawaii resident Rachael Ostovich will face Paige VanZant at UFC on ESPN+ 1 on Jan. 19, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York.

Ostovich's manager confirmed the news to KHON2 in the following statement:

"Rachael went for a follow up today and due to the position of the injury and how it’s healing up she will be more that healed up in time for this fight. She had her eyes and heart set in this fight and never wanted to pull out of it of it."

Ostovich was hospitalized on Sunday, Nov. 18, with a fractured orbital bone and other injuries that initially forced her out of the match, her management team previously stated.

Ostovich's husband, Arnold Berdon III, was charged with second-degree assault following the incident, which occurred in the couple's Waianae home.

In her petition for a temporary restraining order, Ostovich wrote that on that day, her husband punched her repeatedly on the head, face, and ribs. She escaped through a balcony as she was coughing up blood.

Ostovich, who has quickly become a fan favorite in the UFC, is 1-1 in her career and 4-4 overall.