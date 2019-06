Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dan Ige

Haleiwa's Dan Ige won his fourth straight match at UFC Fight Night 154 in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday. Ige defeated Keven Aguilar by unanimous decision.

The 27 year old Ige fights out of Las Vegas, Nevada. His record improves to 12-2 over his entire career. Ige now has the the fifth longest active UFC featherweight winning streak at four.