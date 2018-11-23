Cover2 Season 6, Episode 12

Local Sports

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly!

In this episode:

GEICO’s Quest for the Koa Trophy: Clash of the Titans

Built FORD Tough Match Up: Mililani vs. Saint Louis

Grab-n-Go Video Highlight of the Week: Saint Louis sophomore Harvey Welch

Throwback Thursday: Waimea running back Sean Jardin

Game Preview and Analysis: Waipahu vs. Hilo

Pop Quiz with Coach Kenny Patton

Game Preview and Analysis: Kapaa vs. Lahainaluna

Rising Stars in the Division II title game

2018 Cover2 Awards

This year’s Olin Kreutz Award winner is a mountain of a lineman

On the Road with 2018 Cover2 Coach of the Year

For Life: Cover2’s 2018 Marcus Mariota Award State Player of the Year is proud of his roots

NOHbody Better: Giving thanks

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
GAME PREVIEWS
FOR LIFE
POP QUIZ
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR