Colt Brennan Legacy Fund launched to support UH athletics, youth sports

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The family of UH football legend Colt Brennan is giving back to the community in his honor.

They launched the Colt Brennan Legacy Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation.

The fund will support causes that Brennan cared about such as UH athletics and youth sports.

It will also go toward organizations that advocate and provide resources for those struggling with mental health and addiction issues.

“There was that dark side of Colt that you know had to be addressed,” said Colt’s father Terry Brennan. “It’s hard to explain, and I wish I had the scholarly background to tell you some big words for it. But I don’t, and I’m not. It’s just one of those things where we knew that he needed help, and that’s why we wanted to start this legacy fund in his name so that hopefully we can prevent something like this happening down the road. Not only with the individual with the family.”

.

Brennan died on May 11 in California.

He was 37 years old.

Brennan is known for elevating the UH program, and bringing the state together during his magical run as quarterback.

To donate visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/colt-fund.

Checks can be mailed to

Hawai’i Community Foundation

827 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI 96813

Checks must include “Colt Brennan Legacy Fund” in the memo.

Questions about the Fund may be directed to HCF’s Donor Services at (808) 566-5560 or donorservices@hcf-hawaii.org.

Barefoot League and HiLife have also collaborated to design a Colt Brennan Tribute shirt to benefit the Fund. The shirt is available for $30 online at hilifeclothing.com.