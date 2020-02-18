Coach Cal Lee to switch to defensive coordinator for Crusaders

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Saint Louis School announced Tuesday that Coach Cal Lee will move from the head coach position to defensive coordinator for the Crusaders.

Coach Cal Lee cites his desire to spend more personal time with his family and friends for the change.

Ron Lee, Cal’s brother, has agreed to take over the head coach role for Saint Louis, moving from his current offensive coordinator position.

The role change will be effective for the upcoming 2020 football season.

“Saint Louis School is extremely appreciative for all that Coach Cal has achieved in his nearly 30-year coaching career on the slopes of Kalaepohaku,” said Dr. Glenn Medeiros, Saint Louis School President.

“An accomplished career that has spanned five decades starting in 1972, Coach Cal has won 21 HHSAA and Prep Bowl State Championships and was named the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) Football Coach of the Year in 2000. Saint Louis is very happy that Cal will still be a part of the program as defensive coordinator.”

Ron Lee is a 1962 Saint Louis School graduate. The new Crusader head coach has enjoyed much success including a Prep Bowl Championship as head coach of Kaiser.