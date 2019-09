Mililani product Christian Lee beat Shinya Aoki to secure the ONE Championship lightweight title belt.

Lee put an end to the fight in the second round, with a knockout after delivering a barrage of punches Aoki couldn’t defend.

At just 20 years old, Lee joins older sister Angela as a world champion.

Lee was almost finished by the defending champion, Aoki in the first round but escaped an armbar and went on to win.

Lee’s record now moves to 11-3 and has a three fight winning streak.