BELLINGHAM, Wash.– The Chaminade women’s volleyball team saw their magical and improbable run in the NCAA West Regional come to an end Saturday, dropping a 29-27, 25-22, 25-14, decision to Cal State Los Angeles in the NCAA West Regional championship at WECU Court at Carver Gymnasium.

Brooklen Pe’a put down 10 kills in her final match as a Silversword while Sophie Schilling added six kills.

It was Chaminade’s second loss to the Golden Eagles this season, in which they were also swept in that match back in Sept. 2 in Los Angeles.

The Golden Eagles held Chaminade to a .180 attack percentage as the ‘Swords lost for just the second time in their last 25 matches.

The Silverswords, who were the only No. 8 seed in the entire Division II field to even make a regional quarterfinal, let alone the championship match, ended their season at 26-8, the second-most wins in team history.

Cal State LA (24-6) will represent the West Region at the NCAA Championships in Seattle starting Dec. 1.