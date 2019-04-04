Chaminade's Dressler takes part in Division-II Basketball All-Star Game

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grant Dressler

Chaminade University guard Grant Dressler last Friday had the rare opportunity to display his talents against some of the top players in NCAA Division II in the Reese’s NABC Division II All-Star Game in Evansville, Ind.

Dressler, just the second Silversword to play in the game, got the start for the West All-Stars and played 20 minutes, finishing with seven points on 3-of-9 shots, two rebounds, two assists and a steal as the West was defeated by the East All-Stars, 133-106. The game was played at the Ford Center during the middle of the Division II Elite Eight.

The Las Vegas native had an assist on the game’s opening basket. His first bucket was a fast-break dunk with 5:16 left in the first half then added his second field goal a minute later on a layup. His only 3-pointer came with 3 seconds left in the game.

“It was a fun experience,” Dressler said. “I could see why everybody was there, they were all high-energy, talented people.

“It was cool to meet guys from all over the country and become friends through this game of basketball.”

Among those in the game with him were nine NABC Division II All-Americans such as Gage Davis (St. Cloud State) and Marquill Smith (West Georgia) – both of whom finished in the top 10 in scoring – as well as Will Vorhees (Notre Dame, Ohio), Division II”s second-leading scorer.

Dressler also had support from family living in Indiana who watched him play at the Ford Center including his grandparents and two uncles.

Dressler was the Pacific West Conference’s second-leading scorer at 19.5 points per game and led the conference in 3-pointers in 3.0 per game. Among his post-season accolades were All-PacWest First Team and NABC West Region First Team and D2CCA West Region Second Team.

Only 10 of the nation’s top seniors – two from each region and two at-large invitees – was selected to play in the Reece’s NABC Division II All-Star Game.