Cade Smith to get first start of the season in UC Davis series

The University of Hawaiʻi baseball team continues Big West play with a three-game series scheduled for Friday, April 5 - Sunday, April 7 versus UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors, coming off a 1-2 start to Big West play, are 16-9 in the all-time series versus UC Davis.

'BOWS PITCHING ROTATION

Friday - Aaron Davenport (1-1, 2.93 ERA)

Saturday - Cade Smith (1-0, 4.56 ERA)

Sunday - Logan Pouelsen (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 1-2 weekend versus No. 19 UC Irvine to kick off Big West action. After winning the opener 10-2, UH fell by scores of 8-5 (Saturday) and 4-0 (sunday).

Junior Brennen Hancock led the Rainbow Warriors with a .444 average in the UC Irvine series. Starting all three games as the designated hitter, Hancock had an on-base percentage of .583 with four hits, one walk and two times getting hit by a pitch.

For the season, redshirt sophomore Alex Baeza leads the 'Bows with a .327 batting average with freshman Scotty Scott ranking second on the team at .308.

In last year's three-game set versus UC Davis on the road, UH won two out of three games. The 'Bows hit .348 for the series with Ethan Lopez hitting a home run. Dylan Thomas picked up saves in both of Hawai'i's wins versus UC Davis in 2018.

In 2018, the Aggies went 18-35 overall and 9-15 in the Big West. This year, UC Davis is 8-12 (2-1 BWC), taking two of three games from UC Riverside in the Big West opening series.

Following the series with the UC Davis Aggies, UH will have just six home games left on the 2019 schedule. The 'Bows will host Cal State Fullerton (April 18-20) and UC Santa Barbara (May 17-19).