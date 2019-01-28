The University of Hawaii men's basketball team (12-7, 3-2 BWC) bounced back in the Big West Conference on Saturday night.

On the heels of a heartbreaking loss in overtime to UC Irvine on Wednesday, the Rainbow Warriors emphatically regained traction with a 20-point drubbing of UC Davis (5-14, 1-4 BWC) at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The 80-60 victory was paced by the point play of sophomore captain Drew Buggs.

The California native went for 12-points and a career-high 12-assists recording his second double-double of the season as the Rainbow Warriors improved to 3-2 in the BWC.

"We love the full weeks. We love the week's like this where we lose a tough one but we get to bounce right back and play another game. We love that. We don't have time to dwell on it and it's also just really important for us to just stay locked in. It's a really key stretch for us with these four home games," said Buggs following the game.

Hawaii's win over the Aggies was the second game of a four outing home-swing as UH improved to 10-3 at home this season.

"We really want to come away with some key wins and a lot of momentum headed back to the road. So this is something we just want to continue to stay locked in and build off of this win. We know that our ceiling is really high with this team as everybody can see. We have really good moments with this team where we can play really well and we have a lot of weapons out there. That's something that we are just continuing to work on each and every day. Just find out grove as a team and just stay aggressive and stay confident," added Buggs.

Up next for the Rainbow Warriors will be a date with the arch-rival 49ers of Long Beach State (8-13, 2-3 BWC) on Thursday. UH will then close-out the homestand against UC Santa Barbara (15-4, 4-1 BWC) on Saturday.