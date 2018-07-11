Brackets released for Wooden Legacy & Diamond Head Classic

ESPN Events has unveiled the matchups for the 2018 Wooden Legacy to be held, Nov. 22-25. Hawai'i will face former WAC rival and 2018 NIT finalist Utah in the opening round. This will be the third straight year UH faces Utah in non-conference action and it will mark the 60th all-time meeting between the teams, the most of any UH opponent.



UH, meanwhile, will play in the Wooden Legacy for the first time. The tournament will feature eight teams, with 12 games played over three days. Returning NCAA Tournament teams Miami and Seton Hall also highlight the Wooden Legacy field. This will be the second year the tournament will be played in its entirety at Titan Gym on the campus of Cal State Fullerton.

Fresno State has won at least 20 games in four of the past five seasons

Grand Canyon advanced to the WAC Championship game in 2018, the Antelopes first season of postseason eligibility

Hawai'i will make its first appearance in the Wooden Legacy

La Salle will appear in an ESPN Events early season tournament for the first time since 2008 (Charleston Classic)

Miami earned a No. 6 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, falling to Cinderella team Loyola Chicago in the first round

Northwestern will make its first appearance in an ESPN Events early-season tournament since winning the 2011 Charleston Classic

Seton Hall earned a No. 8 seed in the 2018 NCAA tournament, marking its third consecutive appearance; the Pirates advanced to the second round for the first time in 14 years before falling to Kansas

Utah advanced to the championship game of the 2018 Postseason NIT, marking the fifth straight year the Utes have qualified for postseason play

ESPN Events also unveiled the matchups for the 2018 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic to be held, Dec. 22-25. Host Hawai'i will face UNLV in the opening round on Saturday Dec. 22. It will be the first meeting between former Western Athletic Conference rivals since a non-conference match-up in 2012. The teams also met in the inaugural Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in 2009 with the Running Rebels defeating the Rainbow Warriors in the semifinals.



The tournament , which celebrates its tenth year in 2018, will feature eight teams, with 12 games played over three days. Returning NCAA Tournament teams Bucknell, Rhode Island and TCU headline the field.