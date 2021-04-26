‘Bows freshman infielder Stone Miyao honored as Big West Conference Player of the Week

Following the University of Hawaii baseball team’s first conference sweep of the season, infielder Stone Miyao was honored as the Big West player of the week.

The freshman from Hilo hit .500 (9-for-18) in four consecutive wins over UC Davis as UH outscored the Aggies 30-9 for the series.

Fab frosh Stone Miyao of @HawaiiBaseball is the @USCG #BWBASE Field Player of the Week! 🌈



⚾️ Hit .500 (9-for-18) for the week in sweep of UC Davis



⚾️ Led team with 7️⃣ RBI



⚾️ Hit 1st career HR#GoBows



➡️ https://t.co/NydtJ3zlW1 pic.twitter.com/4dxsYSbn1E — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) April 26, 2021

The Waiakea graduate was tasked with playing third base to fill the void of injuries, manning the hot corner for the first time since he was a junior in high school.

The third baseman recorded multiple hits in all four games and multiple RBI in three of the four as he finished the week with four runs scored and a team-leading seven RBI, and connected on his first career home run on Saturday.

Miyao also slugged .722 for the week while ranking second on the team in hits and average during the series.

With the four game sweep of UC Davis, the ‘Bows improved to 20-14 overall, 12-12 in the BWC and will travel to Cal State Fullerton this week for four games in Orange County starting on Friday.