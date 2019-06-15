‘Bows Basketball lands commitment from 3-star guard Justin Webster

The University of Hawaii basketball team today received a commitment from combo-guard Justin Webster for the 2019-20 season.

The Dallas, Texas native who is 6-feet-3, averaged 16.2 points per game this past season at Hargrave Academy in Chatham, Virginia.

According to Rivals.com, Webster is a 3-star recruit having been extended offers by Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, and Tulsa.

Webster made his commitment via social media.

Recently, Webster and his parents took an official visit to Hawaii.

His father Jeff Webster, played at Oklahoma in the mid-90’s and was named to the All-Big-Eight first-team I 1994 before being drafted by the Miami Heat in the 1994 Draft in the second round.

Webster becomes the third player to accept a scholarship for the 2019 recruiting class. He joins Junior Madut, a 6-5 guard from Eastern Florida College, and former Kahuku state championship guard Jessiya Villa, who recently complete a church mission.

2-time Gatoade state player of the year, Kameron Ng of Saint Francis joined the team this summer as a preferred walk-on.

The ‘Bows have two scholarships remaining.