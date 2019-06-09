Big Island's Haasenritter attends UH camp a month after getting scholarship offer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kilohana Haasenritter [ + - ] Video

Another summer day - another prep football camp with college coaches from around the country. Saturday's was put on by the University of Hawaii.

It was the Rainbow Warrior Football Elite Camp for high school age football players. The UH coaches run it. About 25 college coaches from divison one on down were there to scout and recruit. It's a good chance for some outer island players to get more exposure. One of those guys is the Big Island's Kilohana Haasenritter, a three star recruit in the class of 2020. He's a receiver and defensive back that just picked up a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii a month ago.

Haasenritter had a good first day at camp. He won the races to earn fastest player at the camp bragging rights.

"As a student of the game, as a student athlete, I believe that every time I come here I learn something new," Haasenritter said. "Just to compete is what gets me driven to get better each day. It is kind of nerve wracking but I just have to know that the time and effort that I put in every day is going to help me shine."

He'll have a new home field this coming season as well. He's transferring from Hamehameha Hawaii to Hilo High School for his senior year.

"We're still in D-2 and then I wanted to show the coaches I can hang with D-1 as well as the quality of the competition as well," said Haasenritter. "Last season my numbers was really good. And this year try to get it even better."

"Being able to have local kids out from different islands that come out at compete," said Rainbow Warriors QB coach and passing game coordinator Craig Stutzmann. "We have a lot of different colleges that are representing all different parts of the country and all levels. So I think this is s great camp for the local kids to come out and showcase their abilities. I was just talking to another coach just a little while ago and saying there's a place for everybody, whether it's in the power 5's or maybe it's in Hawaii, maybe it's not in Hawaii, maybe it's a D2 or D3. There's so many colleges and opportunities out there. This is just one way that kids are able to go ahead and get noticed."

The camp continues on Sunday with lineman sessions in the morning and skill positions in the afternoon.