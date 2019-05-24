Big Island prep softball players attending MLB's Softball Breakthrough Series

Former Campbell high school star and back to back softball state champ Jocelyn Alo is returning to the super regionals of the NCAA softball tournament starting on Friday. Her Oklahoma Sooners are the top-ranked team in the nation and have one of the best players to ever come out of Hawaii batting cleanup.

There are some others hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Two Big Island high school softball players are in Kansas City, Missouri this weekend for Major League Baseball's softball breakthrough series. Kawehi Ili of Kamehameha Hawaii and Jayla Medeiros of Konawaena are two of only 60 prep softball players in the country who got invited. The program will involve training with softball all-stars like Jennie Finch, as well as other clinics and speakers.

"It's a big honor," said sophomore catcher and infielder Medeiros. "I've been working hard to get my name out there and to get this invitation it's kind of like all the hard work is coming to an end. But I know I got to work even harder to get people to notice me. And it's just really good to finally be noticed."

"I was definitely stoked because there's only 60 people that get chosen and it felt good," said Ili, also a sophomore. "I felt honored."

It's a good chance for these players to see how they stack up with some of the best in the country.

"I definitely get to the highest level of play and continue to show my love for the sport by coaching after that. Definitely stoked and just can't wait to go."

"Since there's only 60 girls I want to see how competitive they are and their caliber of play," said Medeiros. "See if I can top that or match it. I'm excited. It's kind of surreal but I'm excited to go."

They also will be attending a Royals/Yankees game this weekend.