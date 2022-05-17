HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds came out to the corner of Bishop and King streets on Tuesday, May 17.

Fans of all ages were there to honor the back-to-back national champion Rainbow Warrior volleyball team.

The ‘Bows swept Long Beach State on Saturday, May 7 to take home the NCAA trophy for the second year in a row.

“I am so proud of these guys, they’ve done an amazing job commitment-wise. I love also their sportsmanship, they’ve just rocked it, so I’m really impressed with our guys,” said UH fan Marla Kelly.

Fans told KHON2 that they would not have missed Tuesday’s celebration for the world. UH fan Therese Dickerson said her neighbors probably got familiar with her voice on the night of the championship.

“It was so exciting. I was screaming! I don’t know what the neighbors thought, but I didn’t care. I was there to support the team, I wanted to be there in person. I don’t work downtown, I work at home now,” Dickerson said. “I came down today because I wanted to be here to yell for them and cheer them on.”

KHON2 even spoke to 5-year-old Easton, who could just be UH’s newest fan.

Easton was quite excited to meet the ‘Bows in person and said he could not wait to tell them “Congratulations.”

New and returning, kupuna and keiki — everyone was celebrating and thinking of the future.

“I cried,” said UH fan Ethel Iwasaki, “I really cried. And I was so happy for all the guys.”

“As far as I’m concerned, this is the mana,” said UH fan Hayden Gabriel. “These guys, they bring the mana to Hawaii. No other team’s going to beat them. No way.”