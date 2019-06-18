Back from injury, Michelle Wie returns to LPGA Tour in Minnesota

CHASKA, Minn. – Michelle Wie is back playing golf. The Punahou graduate is returning to competition at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after taking two months off to rehab her right wrist. The LPGA golfer has had a stop-and-start 2019 that resembles being stuck in traffic more than a successful golf season.

Many injuries have plagued 29-year-old Wie over the course of her 17 year professional career. The most recent is the wrist that was originally harmed in a car accident and has been re-aggravated numerous times since.

Wie’s Hawaii fans saw her play in a tournament the same time the rest of the world did, at the Lotte Championship on Oahu’s Ko Olina Golf Club in Kapolei. But Wie battled pain throughout the first two days of play. She missed the cut and finished dead last before announcing a break from golf to rehabilitate.

She considered stepping away from the game for the entire season.

“My doctors are still saying even if I do take the rest of the year off, it’s not something that will get better, just with time,” Wie told the media on Tuesday in Chaska, Minnesota before going out to play her pro-am at Hazeltine National Golf Club. “So, just a matter of rehabbing.”

It’ll be a process. Wie was icing her hand and wrist throughout her pro-am round. She often stretched out her right fingers after golf shots and was seen applying an ointment to both the right and left wrists.

Don’t expect the five-time winner on the LPGA Tour to contend this week at the third major of the year. Her priority right now is simply to play without pain.