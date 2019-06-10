Local Sports

Angela Lee returns for ONE Championship event in Kuala Lumpur

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 09:21 PM HST

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:21 PM HST

Mililani's Angela Lee is back on the ONE Championship grind.

The organization announced on Sunday night at the reigning 115-pound champion will fight in a non-title-bout at 125-pounds against Michelle Nicolini on July 12 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Lee is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to ONE 125-pound champion Xiong Jingnan in March.

At 9-1 in her career, many expected her to defend her atomweight crown, but the 22-year-old will again enter the cage at the strawweight division with what appears to be an opportunity to again position herself for an attempt at a second weight class title.

Nicolini (5-2) has competed for ONE four times, winning her first three bouts by first-round submission. A world champion in BJJ, Nicolini saw her streak snapped in her last outing, a unanimous decision loss to Tiffany Teo last November.

ONE Championship: Masters of Destiny will air on the B/R Live streaming service. 

The main event will be a kickboxing bout rematch between Petchmorrakot Petchyindee and Giorgio Petrosyan. 
 

