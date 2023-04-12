Kapolei native, Allisen Corpuz, begins the 2023 LOTTE Championship with a 1-under round of 71. The Punahou alum offset her three bogeys with four birdies, 3 on her back nine of the day. She and the entire field battled constant winds thorough the day, so being in red numbers sets up well for the rest of the tournament.

Her BuffanBlu teammate, Mariel Galdiano, made her pro debut on Wednesday, shooting a 76 (+4). She finished with ten straight pars.

Meanwhile at the top of the leaderboard, defending champion, Hyo Joo Kim picked up right where she left off, firing a 4-under round (68). The 27-year-old is one of four players tied for 3rd. Frida Kinhult & Natthakritta Vongtaveelap are tied for first at 6-under par.