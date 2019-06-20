All-American Rodeo returns to Hawaii this week with four shows in Waimanalo

It’s time to ‘Cowboy Up’ in Waimanalo this week as the sixth annual All-American Rodeo returns to the New Town & Country Stables in Waimanalo.

Four big shows presented by Dita Holyfield are scheduled this year, including 7pm shows on Thursday, June 23rd and Friday, June 24th, along with a 12 noon and 7pm show on Saturday, June 25th. Doors open at 5 p.m. Each show will feature a myriad of exciting rodeo events, including:

Bull Riding

· Bareback Bronc Riding

· Team Double Mugging

· Barrel Racing

· Team Roping

· Cowboy Poker

· Bronc Riding

· Keiki Barrel Racing

· Women’s Steer Undecorating

The All American Rodeo is the perfect family friendly event with plenty of keiki and family activities including a Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, Carnival Games, Climbing Wall, Mechanical Bull Riding, Mascot Foot Barrel Racing, Rodeo Craft Fair, Automotive Displays and more.

A country style selection of tasty food and beverages will be available for purchase from Dave & Busters, Papa John’s Pizza, Teddy’s Bigger Burger, Aloun Farms and more.

Saturday’s, June 25th Rodeo Show at 12 noon is “Papa John’s Military Appreciation Day” honoring all active and retired service members with discounted tickets at $12 (with valid military photo ID). Guest vocalist performances by Country Talent Showcase and mutton bustin’ for the keiki.

The All American Rodeo is committed to the local community in our island home. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Discount Pre-Sale tickets are available for purchase online at HawaiiAllAmericanRodeo.com, HawaiiSalem.com and HonoluluBoxOffice.com. Walk-up Tickets may also be purchased on event days subject to availability. For that reason advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

For additional event, sponsor and ticket purchase information giddy on up to HawaiiAllAmericanRodeo.com