16-year-old Adrian Lee has watched his siblings dominate ONE CHAMPIONSHIP. Brother Christian is currently the lightweight & welterweight champion. Sisters Angela in the Atomweight champion and Victoria is undefeated in her 1st three professional fights. Now he’s begins his own journey in the family business.

“It’s an amazing experience that I get to be ring side and get to follow along on their journey. I just hope that I can follow in their footsteps. I’m so lucky to have my siblings who are professional MMA fighters helping on my journey. I plan to use that as motivation for my fights,” The youngest Lee told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, “One of the biggest things I’ve taken away from my siblings is their work ethic. I really see what has to be put in to get the results I want.”

He’ll find out how much he has been able to take from his brother and sisters in eight days when he fights for his first amateur MMA title at Toughman Hawai’i Next Generation in Hilo. It’s an event that brings some the best youth and amateur mixed martial artist in the country together to compete against one another. Adrian is a 4-time youth national MMA champion, but ready to continue move up the ranks.

Tickets information and further details are available through Toughman Hawai’i. The event is at 4 pm on December 17th.