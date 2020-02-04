808 Fight Tracker: Dan Ige headlines upcoming UFC fights for Hawai’i fighters

On February 8th at UFC 247, Kahuku’s Dan Ige (12-2, 4-1 UFC) will look to extend his four-fight featherweight win streak against Bosnian-born #13 Mirsad Bektic (13-2, 6-2 UFC). Ige last fought in June 2019, when he defeated Kevin Aguilar via unanimous decision. Bektic last fought in July 2019, when he lost to Josh Emmett via first round TKO.

Nanakuli welterweight Maki Pitolo (12-5, 0-1 UFC) will fight on February 22nd in Auckland, New Zealand. He will square off against Japan’s Takashi Sato (15-3, 1-1 UFC). Pitolo was last in action in October 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Callan Potter at UFC 243 in Australia. Sato is also coming off a loss; he lost via rear-naked choke to Belal Muhammad last September at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

On March 28th at UFC on ESPN 8 in Columbus, Ohio, Kahuku High School’s Punahele Soriano (7-0, 1-0 UFC) will return to the middleweight division to take on Eric Spicely (12-5, 4-5 UFC) from Rhode Island. Soriano last fought in December 2019, when he defeated Oskar Piechota via first round KO. Spicely’s last fight was a loss

On the same card, Kalaheo High School bantamweight Martin Day (9-3, 0-1 UFC) will take on Randy Costa from Massachusetts (5-1, 1-1 UFC). Day’s last fight was a controversial split decision loss in November 2018 to China’s Pingyuan Liu in Beijing. Costa last fought in October 2019, when he defeated Waianae’s Boston Salmon via first round TKO.





