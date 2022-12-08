The hope for a national championship remain alive for five Hawai’i high school girls volleyball products after all three of their respective teams advanced into the Regional Champions on Saturday.

Number-1 Texas defeated Marquette in four sets on Thursday. ‘Iolani product Saige Ka’aha’aiana-Torres dished out 36 assists to go with two aces. Kamehameha alum Keonilei Akana added two aces for the Longhorns. Fellow Kapalama grad, Devin Kahahawai did not play.

Fellow Warrior, Lexis Akeo, and number-2 Pittsburgh reach their second straight final eight after a four set win over Florida. Akeo had eight assists and three digs as the second setter in the rotation.

Another ‘Iolani alum, Elena Oglivie, helped lead number-1 Stanford to a sweep of Houston from the back line, registering 15 digs, 4 assists, and three aces in the match.

NATIONAL QUARTERFINALS ON SATURDAY WITH HAWAI’I TIES:

(1) Texas vs (3) Ohio State 1 pm HT ESPNU

(2) Pittsburgh vs (1) Wisconsin 3 pm HT ESPNU

(1) Stanford vs (3) San Diego 5 pm HT ESPNU