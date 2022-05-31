The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that the Polynesian Bowl, presented by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, will be broadcast live in primetime on NFL Network Friday, January 20, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM HST.

The game will be played at Kūnuiākea Stadium on the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“This is a significant milestone and recognition for the Polynesian community to have the Polynesian Bowl broadcast live in primetime on NFL Network,” said San Francisco 49ers four-time Super Bowl Champion Jesse Sapolu, chairman & co-founder of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. “We thank Commissioner Goodell and the National Football League owners for their commitment to sharing our culture. It’s Friday night football in Hawai’i!”

“We are excited to broadcast the Polynesian Bowl exclusively on NFL Network,” said Mark Quenzel, NFL Senior Vice President, Head of Content. “The impact of the Polynesian community throughout the National Football League is profound and extensive, and we look forward to providing a platform for the next generation of Polynesian talent to showcase their skills and talent.”

Polynesians represent less than half of 1% of the U.S. population yet continue to make an outsized impact on the NFL. About 70 Polynesian players are currently on NFL rosters such as DeForest Buckner, Talanoa Hufanga, Marcus Mariota, Jordan Mailata, Jordan Poyer, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Penei Sewell, Ronnie Stanley, Tua Tagovailoa, Vita Vea and Zach Wilson. Legends Junior Seau, Kevin Mawae and Troy Polamalu have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier all-star game played annually in Honolulu, Hawai’i that features 100 of the nation’s top-ranked high school seniors of Polynesian and non-Polynesian ancestry alike – many of whom have gone on to play in the NFL.

The game has become the most sought-after all-star football invitation – a rapid rise from its inaugural game in 2017. This past January, top-ranked 2022 player Travis Hunter participated in the game and was named Offensive MVP.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“From its inception, Honolulu has been proud and honored to be the host city of this signature event featuring many of the finest high school football players in the country. The Polynesian Bowl signifies the excellence and powerful impact Polynesians continue to contribute to modern-day football at every level of play!” said City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.