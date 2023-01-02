The PGA Tour is back in Hawai’i for the annual Aloha Swing starting at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. It is the first designated event of the new look PGA calendar. These event have purses increased and the top players in are required to participate, so it is best versus best. This year the Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is 15-millions-dollars.
There will be a new champion since 2022 winner Cameron Smith plays on the LIV Tour, so he will not be back to defend his title. It is the first time the event has a vacant trophy heading into the opening round.
Here is the complete field:
Ryan Brehm
J.T. Poston
Sam Burns
Seamus Power
Patrick Cantlay
Jon Rahm
Corey Conners
Chad Ramey
Tony Finau
Chez Reavie
Matt Fitzpatrick
Xander Schauffele
Brian Harman
Scottie Scheffler
Russell Henley
Adam Scott
Tom Hoge
J.J. Spaun
Max Homa
Jordan Spieth
Billy Horschel
Scott Stallings
Viktor Hovland
Sepp Straka
Mackenzie Hughes
Adam Svensson
Sungjae Im
Sahith Theegala
Tom Kim
Justin Thomas
K.H. Lee
Aaron Wise
Luke List
Cameron Young
Hideki Matsuyama
Will Zalatoris
Collin Morikawa
Rory McIlroy is the only player who qualified for Sentry ToC that will not be making the trip to the Valley Isle.
Tournament begins on Thursday with the final round set for Sunday. Tickets are available with Kama’aina rates.