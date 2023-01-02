The PGA Tour is back in Hawai’i for the annual Aloha Swing starting at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. It is the first designated event of the new look PGA calendar. These event have purses increased and the top players in are required to participate, so it is best versus best. This year the Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is 15-millions-dollars.

There will be a new champion since 2022 winner Cameron Smith plays on the LIV Tour, so he will not be back to defend his title. It is the first time the event has a vacant trophy heading into the opening round.

Here is the complete field:

Ryan Brehm

J.T. Poston

Sam Burns

Seamus Power

Patrick Cantlay

Jon Rahm

Corey Conners

Chad Ramey

Tony Finau

Chez Reavie

Matt Fitzpatrick

Xander Schauffele

Brian Harman

Scottie Scheffler

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Tom Hoge

J.J. Spaun

Max Homa

Jordan Spieth

Billy Horschel

Scott Stallings

Viktor Hovland

Sepp Straka

Mackenzie Hughes

Adam Svensson

Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala

Tom Kim

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Aaron Wise

Luke List

Cameron Young

Hideki Matsuyama

Will Zalatoris

Collin Morikawa

Rory McIlroy is the only player who qualified for Sentry ToC that will not be making the trip to the Valley Isle.

Tournament begins on Thursday with the final round set for Sunday. Tickets are available with Kama’aina rates.