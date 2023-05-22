The Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association announced the 2023 Hall of Honor inductees:

Milan Ah Yat, University High/Pac-Five (softball, volleyball, baseball)

Leonard Ah You, Kahuku (football, basketball, volleyball, track and field)

Elijah Dinkel, Kamehameha-Hawai’i (soccer, football, track)

Brock Fonoimoana, Kahuku (football, basketball, volleyball, track and field)

Taryn Irimata, Campbell (softball)

Liona Lefau, Kahuku (football)

Solomone Malafu, Kapa’a (football, basketball, volleyball)

Tatum Moku, Kamehameha (track and field)

Keala Montgomery, Lana’i (softball, basketball, volleyball)

Raya Nakao, Punahou (golf)

Zola O’Donnell, Mililani (cross country, track, swimming)

Marley Roe, Kamehameha (soccer, volleyball)

The 12 newest members of the prestigious honor was selected by current and former sports media members, athletic directors and coaches from around the state. Each reception was selected based on their accomplishments on the field, as well as, their character, sportsmanship, and academic record.

For the first time since 2019, The HHSAA will be holding a banquet to honor the 2023 class on June 4 at Ala Moana Hotel at 5 pm. Details on tickets will be announced soon.

Each inductee is awarded a $2,000 scholarship courtesy of the HHSAA and Enterprise Holdings, which owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car brands.

The Hall of Honor program has been recognizing the state’s top senior student-athletes since 1983.