2007 Warriors among 2018 UH Circle of Honor class enshrined this weekend

The 2ndannual Green and White Celebration, presented by ‘Ahahui Koa Ānuenue and hosted by the UH Letterwinners Club will celebrate the achievements of the UH Sports Circle of Honor Class of 2018.

The event will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 at the Stan Sheriff Center and will include food stations (12th Avenue Grill, Da Spot, Holoholo Grill, Sodexo, The Willows/Karai Crab, Tikis Grill & Bar, Town Kaimuki), silent auction featuring trips, memorabilia, and gift certificates, and aw ards ceremony.

Tickets to the event have sold out.

During the UH Football team's Homecoming game against Duquesne on Saturday night, the UH Sports Circle of Honor Class of 2018 will be introduced in the first quarter.

The 36thclass of the UH Sports Circle of Honor includes:

· 2007 Warrior football team, undefeated regular season (12-0), WAC champion, Allstate Sugar Bowl participant

· Kanani Danielson, women’s volleyball All-American

· Rick Blangiardi, football player & coach, television executive

· James “Skippy” Dyer, legendary three-sport athlete

All proceeds benefit the UH Athletics Department in support of student-athlete success.