'Iolani reunion in support of Raptors GM Webster a success at NBA Finals

In the Bay Area, the much-publicized 'Iolani reunion at the NBA finals was an overwhelming success. Raider-alumni, along with former head coach Doc Mugiishi traveled to watch 'Iolani-alum Bobby Webster, the general manager of the Torono Raptors play game three against Golden State and take a 2-1 series lead.

Among the dozens that made the trip was 1999 graduate Cord Anderson who said the experience was something straight out of Hollywood.

"The postgame was great because, number one, Bobby showed up on time," joked Anderson via Facetime. "But it was great. It was right outside the hotel. It was a speakeasy bar downstairs. And that crew, we probably had about 60 maybe 70 of us. And one thing that was special to most of us was Doc Mugiishi. He's kind of to a degree the basketball threat with all of us. It kind of starts and ends with him. He was very proud, along with Bobby's mom. She was just glowing last night. It's amazing. We have to like pinch ourselves every now and then. Just because what he's doing is at the top of his game. Up to the finals, you can't ask for a better ride. It's very cliche but we're a tight-knit group. We look out for each other and we have a lot of fun together."

Anderson said that a portion of the group will stay for the next two games in the Bay Area.

Game four of the NBA Finals is Friday.