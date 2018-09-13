'I'm just so honored.' Macfarlane ready to headline Bellator's first Hawaii event

HONOLULU (KHON2) - “I’m just so honored, excited, nervous, everything.”

Words can't describe Ilima-Lei Macfarlane's emotions as she looks to defend her world championship in Honolulu.

But she'll certainly try.

On Wednesday, Bellator confirmed it will make its first-ever trip to Hawaii on Dec. 15 for an event at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center that will be headlined by the Punahou graduate.

“There’s so much history at the Blaisdell and with MMA that I’m like wow, I’m following in the footsteps of all these other legends who came through and again, it’s surreal, chicken skin moment. Super chicken skin moment for me,” Macfarlane said.

The undefeated Macfarlane will defend her flyweight title against UFC veteran Valerie Letourneau in an event that will be televised on DAZN Network.

“We’re bringing it back home to the islands. Everybody in Hawaii loves their fighting, they love their fighters. They get behind us. Hawaii has been behind me since the beginning. Even though I was up on the mainland, they’ve always been behind me and so it’s kind of like I want to bring this home for them and let’s just have a great card. Let’s show the rest of the nation and the rest of the world, the world will is going to be watching this. Let’s show them how we do it in the 808 state,” Macfarlane said.

Hawaii has not hosted a major mixed martial arts promotion since EliteXC: Return of the King was held at the Blaisdell with Kona native KJ Noons defeating Yves Edwards in the main event on June 14, 2008.

“Already the island is, there’s a buzz going through the island. I can feel the energy already. It doesn’t matter that we are in the middle of a storm. I totally feel the vibes, I feel the energy, I feel everyone is so excited," Macfarlane said. "The whole state is getting behind this card right now and even fighters have been hitting me up left and right. Everybody is so behind this and a lot of people were thanking me for being this back, thank you for being an ambassador to Hawaii and that motivates me. It’s super emotional for me to think about how big this is. I’m motivated, I can’t mess this up. I need to stay focused and win this for Hawaii.”

So far, Bellator has confirmed the following matches for the event:

Main Event: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Valerie Letourneau

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Valerie Letourneau Co-Main Event: Lyoto Machida vs. Rafael Carvalho

Lyoto Machida vs. Rafael Carvalho First Round Match in Welterweight Tournament: Ed Ruth vs. Neiman Gracie

Tickets go on sale Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. HST on Ticketmaster.