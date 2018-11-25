Local Sports

#Cover2 State Championship game scores // November 24

Posted: Nov 24, 2018 01:54 PM HST

Updated: Nov 24, 2018 11:30 PM HST

Scores from November 24th's high school football state title games:

 

Division II

Kapa'a  32

Lahainaluna  34

Final

 

Division I

Waipahu  42

Hilo 22

Final

 

Open Division

Mililani  17

St. Louis  38

Final

