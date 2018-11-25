#Cover2 State Championship game scores // November 24
Scores from November 24th's high school football state title games:
Division II
Kapa'a 32
Lahainaluna 34
Final
Division I
Waipahu 42
Hilo 22
Final
Open Division
Mililani 17
St. Louis 38
Final
