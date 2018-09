Cover2 Hawaii High School Football scores // September 21

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kamehameha

High school football scores from Friday, September 21.



OIA-ILH Open Division

#1 Saint Louis (4-0) 23

#10 Kapolei (3-3) 7

3rd Qtr

6-yd TD catch by ‘20 St. Louis SB @Koali_Nishigaya from ‘21 QB @ConnorApo vs Kapolei. #808FBClips pic.twitter.com/KgpVmsrjCc — 808 FB Recruits (@808FBRecruits) September 22, 2018

#9 Farrington (2-4) 0

#7 Kamehameha (2-3) 16

3rd Qtr

Farrington has never beaten Kamehameha at Kunuiakea Stadium. The ninth-ranked Govs will try tonight against the sixth-ranked Warriors: https://t.co/HeP5BnDwUV pic.twitter.com/YnQkwWVWt1 — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) September 22, 2018

OIA-ILH Division I

Radford (1-6) 6

‘Iolani (5-2) 42

Final

FOOTBALL: ‘Iolani 42, Radford 6 — final. Raiders play at Nanakuli next Saturday (Sept. 29) at 6 pm. #iolanischool #iolaniraiders — 'Iolani Raiders (@Iolani_Raiders) September 22, 2018

#12 Leilehua (4-2) 23

Aiea (2-2-1) 14

3rd Qtr

Kailua (1-5) 21

Castle (2-4) 24

3rd Qtr

Damien (3-2) 13

#8 Moanalua (4-0) 28

3rd Qtr Qtr

Moanalua moving homecoming to Radford because of a problem with the lights.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/nWcBadIYK7 pic.twitter.com/t6dZmbC0yj — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) September 21, 2018

Nanakuli (0-7) 0

Waipahu (5-2) 36

Final



OIA-ILH Division II

Kalaheo (2-5) 6

Roosevelt (6-1) 42

Final

Football Varsity

Roosevelt 21 - Kalaheo 0.

1:11 left in 2nd. Tamaki Ijima pick 6. — Roosevelt Athletics (@jchungrhssports) September 22, 2018

Kaiser (3-2-1) 46

Waialua (0-6) 16

Final

Kaiser goes final with a 46-16 win over Waialua, the first time the Cougars have been over 40 points in a game since 2015.



SCOREBOARD: https://t.co/nklNExyaK9 — Hawaii Prep World (@HawaiiPrepWorld) September 22, 2018

Kalani (1-5)

Pearl City (4-2)

7:30 p.m.



BIIF

Honokaa (1-4) 7

Kamehameha-Hawaii (2-1) 42

Final



Hilo (2-1) 35

Kealakehe (3-1) 17

3rd Qtr

KIF

Kauai (4-0) 13

Waimea (1-3) 6

2nd Qtr



MIL

King Kekaulike (0-5) 7

Maui (2-2) 41

4th Qtr