'Bows soak up Senior Week while remaining focused on chase for National Championship

The superlative hype machine that is the undefeated and top-tanked University of Hawaii men's volleyball team returns to the Stan Sheriff Center this weekend for the final two regular season home matches of the season against third-ranked UC Santa Barbara.

That of course means that it's senior week for the Rainbow Warriors.

Four players will be honored by the UH faithful. Stiihn Van Tilburg, Joe Worsley, Dalton Solbrig, and Brett Rosenmeier.

All four are major contributors to the magic in Manoa which has to this point reached unchartered territory for the program.

The 'Bows are 23-0 on the season and own an NCAA record 69-consecutive set victories.

Much like those milestones, the Warriors remain focused on finding balance ahead of an always emotional evening on Senior Night.

"Of course you want to enjoy it. That's the same thing people say sometimes that you should, the season is not over, we haven't accomplished anything yet but at the same time, if you have that mindset every time you're not enjoying it and I've been taking the time and enjoying every single moment and what I definitely will do on Saturday and Friday," Van Tilburg told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Over 5-thousand tickets have already been sold for Friday's match and nearly 7-thousand for Saturday's showdown creating anticipation that UH could see its first sell-out for a men's volleyball match since April 12, 1997 against USC.

"Charlie always says there's no other program like this. This program is different than any other place but at the same time we, I think all the other seniors have said that our season is far from over and if this were the end of our season at this point we would not be happy with how we ended up. So we still feel like we have a lot more here to go but it's still awesome to kind of see the love and support the people have for this program," said Worsley.

"I think it's mostly that this group has one goal in mind. We want to be remembered as the team that won a national championship. We don't really care about being remembered as the greatest start, the greatest set streak, at the end of the day we want the ring and that's what we're going for," added Solbrig.

Both matches between the Rainbow Warriors and Gauchos are set for 7:00pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.