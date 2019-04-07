'Bows remain undefeated on senior night, but has sets won streak snapped at 74

The top-ranked University of Hawaii men's volleyball team remained undefeated with a win on senior night over UC Santa Barbara, but in the process had their NCAA record sets-won streak snapped at 74.

Playing before the program's first sell-out of the Stan Sheriff Center since 1997, the Rainbow Warriors took the first two sets 25-16 and 25-21 but dropped the third 25-23 to end one of the more impressive streaks in collegiate sports history.

A sold out crowd of 10,300 at the Stan Sheriff Center gives @HawaiiMensVB a standing ovation after their @NCAAVolleyball record streak of 74 consecutive sets won was snapped by UCSB #ChickenSkin #GoBows #WarriorBall19 #LiveALOHAplayWarrior pic.twitter.com/zkhi8y11qW — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 7, 2019

The 'Bows then bounced back for a 25-19 victory in the fourth frame to complete their 25th win of the season.

Stijn Van Tilburg led UH with 22 kills and Rado Parapunov added 20 of his own for a second straight night.

Van Tilburg along with Joe Worsley, Dalton Solbrig, and Brett Rosenmeier were honored after the match as the team's senior class.

Tonight's victory marked as the 87th win for the class, which is the most in program history.

Hawaii closes out the regular season at secon-ranked Long Beach State (23-1, 8-0) on Friday and Saturday.

The Warriors return home the following week to host the Big West Conference Tournament, April 18-20 at the Sheriff Center.