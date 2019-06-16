'Bows land commitment from touted 6-9 prep forward Bernardo Da Silva

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bernardo Da Silva with Rainbow Warriors head coach Eran Ganot

For the second consecutive day the University of Hawaii men's basketball team has landed a 3-star recruit as Utah prep forward Bernardo Da Silva announced his commitment to the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday.

Da Silva of Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, will sign a scholarship agreement and join the Rainbow Warriors this summer.

The 6-foot-9 forward initially signed with BYU in December, but was granted a release after a coaching change, thus making him eligible to play for the Rainbows in the 2019-20 season.

According to his head coach at Wasatch, former BYUH assistant Dave Evans, he expects an instant impact for the Rainbows out of Da Silva.

"Definitely, the thing that people don't know probably from Hawaii is that we're a high level Academy. We ended up fifth in the country, we went to the national tournament and played Oak Hill, so he's already played in these high level games, so he'll be able to come in and I don't think that he'll experience that much of an adjustment," Evans told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

"He's really bouncy, really versatile, and he's really good with his back to the basket, but beyond that he's just a phenomenal kid. He will fit in really well with the culture of the school and the community, he lives Aloha every day."

Over the summer for Utah Mountain Stars AAU team, Da Silva averaged 14.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while also having taken part in the 2016 and 2017 adidas Nations tournament.

Da Silva joins fellow 3-star prospect Justin Webster who made his commitment on Friday. The Dallas, Texas native who is 6-feet-3, averaged 16.2 points per game this past season at Hargrave Academy in Chatham, Virginia.

The two most recent recruits joins Junior Madut, a 6-5 guard from Eastern Florida College, and former Kahuku state championship guard Jessiya Villa, who recently complete a church mission.

2-time Gatoade state player of the year, Kameron Ng of Saint Francis joined the team this summer as a preferred walk-on.

Rainbow Warriors training camp will get underway in July.