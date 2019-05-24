'Bows fall to Dirtbags 3-0
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The University of Hawai'i baseball team dropped game one of a three-games series at Long Beach State by a 3-0 final score in Big West action on Thursday at Blair Field.
Hawai'i (20-28, 8-14 Big West) ran into a strong pitching performance from Long Beach State's Adam Seminaris, who tossed a complete game shutout while allowing five hits. The lefty recorded seven strikeouts to lead the Dirtbags (12-41, 6-16 Big West) to victory.
For the 'Bows, sophomore Cade Smith also put together a quality start, going 6-plus innings, yielding two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts in the loss. After facing the first two batters in the sixth, Smith exited for Colin Ashworth, who pitched the final 2.0 innings with one run on two hits.
The Dirtbags struck first in the bottom of the first when Jacob Hughey scored from third on a wild pitch.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh when a Long Beach State sacrifice fly made it 2-0. The Dirtbags added one more run in the eighth when Hughey scored from third on a double play.
Daylen Calicdan was UH's most productive hitter at the plate, going 2-for-4.
Game two of the series at Long Beach State's Blair Field is scheduled for Friday, May 24 at 6:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. HT).