'Bows fall to Dirtbags 3-0

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The University of Hawai'i baseball team dropped game one of a three-games series at Long Beach State by a 3-0 final score in Big West action on Thursday at Blair Field.



Hawai'i (20-28, 8-14 Big West) ran into a strong pitching performance from Long Beach State's Adam Seminaris, who tossed a complete game shutout while allowing five hits. The lefty recorded seven strikeouts to lead the Dirtbags (12-41, 6-16 Big West) to victory.



For the 'Bows, sophomore Cade Smith also put together a quality start, going 6-plus innings, yielding two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts in the loss. After facing the first two batters in the sixth, Smith exited for Colin Ashworth , who pitched the final 2.0 innings with one run on two hits.



The Dirtbags struck first in the bottom of the first when Jacob Hughey scored from third on a wild pitch.



The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh when a Long Beach State sacrifice fly made it 2-0. The Dirtbags added one more run in the eighth when Hughey scored from third on a double play.



Daylen Calicdan was UH's most productive hitter at the plate, going 2-for-4.



Game two of the series at Long Beach State's Blair Field is scheduled for Friday, May 24 at 6:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. HT).